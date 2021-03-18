Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yalla Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

YALA opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

