Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $345,520.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $363,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,702. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.