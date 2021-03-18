Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $9.18. Xunlei shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 35,291 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
