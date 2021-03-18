Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $9.18. Xunlei shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 35,291 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xunlei by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xunlei by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.