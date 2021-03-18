Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,714. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.