Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

