WPP TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 143.6% higher against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $57,430.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.77 or 0.00628528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034160 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.