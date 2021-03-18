Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 7,344 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $260.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.22. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.59.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

