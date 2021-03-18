Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Insider Peter Coleman Sells 37,822 Shares

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) insider Peter Coleman sold 37,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.18 ($17.99), for a total value of A$952,357.96 ($680,255.69).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Woodside Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.28%.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

