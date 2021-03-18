Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE TV opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.