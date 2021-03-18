Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $57,000 in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCHC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

