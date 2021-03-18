Wolfe Research Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

NYSE LEA opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $194.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

