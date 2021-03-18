WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of WNS by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

