WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.07.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $919.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

