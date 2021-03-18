Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1,422.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,686,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.