William P. Reid Sells 2,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EME traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,435. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

