Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

