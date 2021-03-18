Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$61,900.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 1,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$5,890.00.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

WCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

