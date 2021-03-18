Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

