Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SJR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.