Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

