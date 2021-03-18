Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 785,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $14,219,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNP opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

