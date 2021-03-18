Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

