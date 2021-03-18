Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $275,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,849 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

