Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $265,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

