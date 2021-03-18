Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.