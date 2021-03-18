Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after buying an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $259.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.49. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.