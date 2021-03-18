WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $147,964,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

