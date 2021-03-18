Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells $1,490,578.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $2,381,580.97.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

