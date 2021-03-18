Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.31.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

