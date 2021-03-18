Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.31.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
