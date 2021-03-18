West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $128,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,995,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,444,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.47 and its 200-day moving average is $282.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.