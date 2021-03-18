WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.95

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

