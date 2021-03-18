Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $20,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

