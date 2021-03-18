Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.69 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

