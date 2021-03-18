Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

