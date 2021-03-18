Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $177.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

