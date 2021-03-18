Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,951 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

