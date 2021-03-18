Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.34, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

