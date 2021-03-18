Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.39 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Visteon worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 43,405 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

