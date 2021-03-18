Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

