Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cannae were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $5,788,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cannae by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

