Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 87,324 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 1,408,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

