Weibo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the typical volume of 790 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

