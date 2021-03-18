Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – QuantumScape is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – QuantumScape is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – QuantumScape is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – QuantumScape is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – QuantumScape is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – QuantumScape is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

