Wedbush Comments on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

