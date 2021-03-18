WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $293.31 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.95 and a 200 day moving average of $257.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.