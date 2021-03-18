Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $111,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.01. 862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,295. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

