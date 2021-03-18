Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $320.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waitr by 3,124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waitr by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

