Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.25

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 324154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

