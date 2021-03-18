Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.36 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008581 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $10.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00635151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034029 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

