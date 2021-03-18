Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Sells $400,751.61 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VOYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 33,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

