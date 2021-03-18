Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Sells $400,751.61 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VOYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 33,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
